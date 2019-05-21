Elementary school track meet celebrates 50th year

It's the highlight of the school year for many current and former elementary school students in the Stevens Point Area Public School District. The district wide track and field meet has reached its 50th year this May.

Former Stevens Point physical education teacher and administrator Gene LaRose started the event in 1969 and Tuesday marked the 50th anniversary. "I am extremely proud naturally and somehow very humbled. I started it and it was an idea with some of our physical education staff. They carried it on and they have carried it on beautifully," LaRose explained.

LaRose was presented a plaque at the Opening Ceremony of the meet that he said he will proudly hang it on his wall at home. Former participants of the past meets were also there to celebrate the milestone.

Students love the 2-day event and proudly root for their school. "Eagles rule! This is going to be awesome and I hope we win the spirit jug," said Tallulah Bueno, a 5th grader at Jefferson Elementary.

The first year nearly 500 students completed in 11 events. Now the event boasts 17 track and field events that include a 400 meter relay, shot put and events specially made for adaptive physical education students.

It takes an entire community to help put this event on. "It is everybody that puts in so much hard work and it takes a village to raise a child," explained Nancy Shuster, a physical education teacher at Plover-Whiting and the District Elementary Physical Education Coordinator.

Everyone hopes this event goes on for years to come. "Hopefully I will be retired and I will come and see the 100th annual," Shuster said.