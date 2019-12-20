Elementary school students get a surprise visit from Santa on Friday

It's an annual tradition at Roosevelt Elementary School, right before he has to deliver presents around the world, Santa Claus visits elementary school students to find out if they've been naughty or nice this year.

Santa visits students on December 20, 2019. (WSAW-TV).

While the students enjoyed their donuts and fruit; they told Santa what they really wanted for Christmas.

"A PlayStation 4 and two controllers," explained Tyson Hojnacki, a 1st grader at Roosevelt Elementary.

"I want a my little pony book," said Addison Addy, 1st grader at Roosevelt Elementary.

Santa had help with him. One of his elves, which happens to be the Portage County Sheriff, read to students in the library.

In true holiday spirit these students volunteered their time to decorate bags for Operation Bootstrap. It's a non-profit program that helps families with basic needs in crisis throughout the community.

"We have a lot of great volunteers, parents, and grandparents coming in and helping out. It really makes a difference and makes the day special," said Holly Fritz, 1st grade teacher at Roosevelt Elementary.

It was a day these students won't soon forget.

Santa says he will be back again next year.