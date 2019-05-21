Elementary school aims to be more inclusive

An elementary school is being recognized for its focus on social inclusion and bringing students with and without intellectual disabilities together through sports and education programs. Jefferson Elementary school is the first Special Olympics Unified Champion School in Stevens Point.

They are also in the home stretch of working to raise $55,000 to provide handicap accessible surface to their playground. 6th graders at the school came up with the idea to help their fellow students.

"Last year they identified that wood chips are hard for kids with special needs to get around on and they wanted to do something that would make it more unified for all students. So they started a letter writing campaign to get money for that poured rubber surface," explained Kim Boden, 6th grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary.

Boden has helped with the project and they are just a few thousand dollars short of their goal.

