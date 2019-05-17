Electronics, appliances recycling event held Friday in Rhinelander

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) -- An electronic recycling event will be held Friday in Rhinelander. 'Recycle Fest 2019' is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1860 N. Stevens Street in Rhinelander.
KerberRose is partnering with Norsec Computer Recyclers to host the community event.
Below are lists of items that you can recycle at the event:
Free items include:
Computer Towers
Laptops
Cell Phones
Servers
Wire & Cabling
Keyboards/Mouse
Microwave Ovens
Dehumidifiers/AC units
Refrigerators
Copiers/Printers
Phone Systems
DVD/VCR
Stereos/CD Players
Rechargeable Batteries
Washers Dryers & Stoves
Household Appliances
Items for a fee:
Monitors: $10
TV’s: $15
Flat Panel TVs: $15
TV’s over 30”: $30
Console TV’s: $30