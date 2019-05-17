Electronics, appliances recycling event held Friday in Rhinelander

An electronic recycling event will be held Friday in Rhinelander. 'Recycle Fest 2019' is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1860 N. Stevens Street in Rhinelander.

KerberRose is partnering with Norsec Computer Recyclers to host the community event.

Below are lists of items that you can recycle at the event:

Free items include:

Computer Towers

Laptops

Cell Phones

Servers

Wire & Cabling

Keyboards/Mouse

Microwave Ovens

Dehumidifiers/AC units

Refrigerators

Copiers/Printers

Phone Systems

DVD/VCR

Stereos/CD Players

Rechargeable Batteries

Washers Dryers & Stoves

Household Appliances

Items for a fee:

Monitors: $10

TV’s: $15

Flat Panel TVs: $15

TV’s over 30”: $30

Console TV’s: $30

