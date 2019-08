An electronics recycling event will be held Friday and Saturday in Merrill.

People can pay $.40 cents a pound to recycle their electronics with the Good News Project.

The event is at the Steckling Building at the Merrill Festival Grounds.

Electronics are excepted from noon - 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The cost to you is just $.40 cents per pound for most items and all proceeds benefit the community work of the Merrill Kiwanis and Good News Project.