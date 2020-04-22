Electrical fire to blame for damaging Wood County home

No one was injured following an early morning fire in the town of Richfield, northwest of Arpin.

The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. Wednesday at home on County Road A near, north of Fox Lane.

Investigators said the cause of the fire was electrical and foul play is not expected.

The house fire was reported by a passerby. The house sustained severe damage to the kitchen area, north wall, and attic area with minor damage to the bedroom. Firefighters were able to save all the contents that were in the bedroom.

The residence is a rental property and the new renters were in the process of moving in but were not yet staying at the residence yet.

Fire units left the scene around 6 a.m.

Fire Departments assisting Richfield were Arpin, Cameron, Hewitt Area, and members of the Wood County Central Rapid Intervention Team from Pittsville, Vesper, and Lincoln Fire Departments. Additional assistance was provided by Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Wood County Dispatch Center and Alliant Energy.

