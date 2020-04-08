Wisconsin Elections Commission looks ahead after spring primary

To put it simply, nothing about the spring primary was normal.

During a call Wednesday with a representative from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, many questions were asked about what went right, what could have been different about the voting process on Tuesday, and what might things look like on Monday, April 13th when we can see the results.

"On the 13th, there is some work that they're going to have to do, still. So, it's not as if on the 13th at 4 o' clock, they'll press the results button and then we'll all know. They're still going to have to do some of those final things that they usually do on election night to make sure that the result set is complete, " Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator, Meagan Wolfe said.

As of right now, the 7th congressional vote on May 12th is still scheduled as usual.