Elderly Tomahawk man out $2,500 in scam

An elderly Tomahawk man is out $2,500 after investigators said he fell victim to a scam.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department said the man was contacted by phone and the scammers used the story of an accident involving his nephew and needing $2,500 in bond money. The scammers said the man’s nephew was arrested in Chicago. The man was told to go to Home Depot and buy gift cards, which he did.

The victim phoned the scammer back and provided him with the numbers on the cards and deputies believe the money was liquidated immediately.

The department says no government agency will ever call you and request gift cards. Deputies think the scammer might be based in Canada but the chances of recovering the money is unlikely.

