Elderly man missing from Merrill

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing elderly man from Merrill. Deputies say Edgar Oestreich, 82 was last seen in Menominee around 11 a.m.

There, he interacted with a business and they grew concerned for his welfare and called police. Prior to the arrival of the police, Edgar left in a 2014 Chrysler LX – red in color with a Wisconsin plate of 213-BUZ.

Edgar meets the criteria for a state wide Silver Alert and the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department is in the process of having that issued.

Investigators said he has no reason to be anywhere outside of Merrill.

