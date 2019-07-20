Elcho: Could be at least a week before power is restored

The Village of Elcho, which is north of Antigo, was one of the hardest-hit areas during the Saturday morning thunderstorms. Thousands of people remain without power and the village is predicting it could take up to seven days before electricity is restored.

“I think we will be waiting a while,” said Justin Markgraf, who is the owner of the Shady Brook Campgrounds located on the outskirts of Elcho. “We would have to find people that can fix this and then wait for insurance adjusters to come around, we aren’t the only area hit by this storm.”

For the past 16 years, Justin and his wife, Melissa Markgraf, have managed the campgrounds. Nearly 100 people were staying on their property during the storm and had to seek shelter in the basement of the check-in building.

“No one was hurt thank god,” added Melissa, “Several campers are damaged from trees that have fallen. Our house was also damaged."

Justin tells NewsChannel 7 he was stuck at Walmart located in Rhinelander when the storm hit his house. He was unable to contact his wife and kids until the storm passed through.

“I didn’t think this storm was going to be that big,” said Justin. “Usually the storm passes us, so I went to Walmart. I was very relieved to come home to see everyone was okay."

The roof of the Elcho Fire and Rescue building blew off during the storm and landed several feet away in the community park.