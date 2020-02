According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, an Eland man, 44, has been arrested for his fifth offense OWI.

On Saturday, troopers said they pulled over a pickup truck on Highway 51, near Kellar Drive, for speeding. After field sobriety testing, the driver, Joshua James Bessert, was arrested for operating under the influence, possession of THC, drug paraphernalia, and bail jumping.