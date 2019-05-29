Eight Wisconsin students compete in National Spelling Bee

Eight Wisconsin students will be competing in the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland.

The 92nd Scripps National Spelling bee will begin on Monday with the Preliminaries Test and will conclude on Thursday with the finals.

Here’s a list of students from Wisconsin who are participating in the spelling bee:

8-year-old Aiden Wijeyakulasuriya of Middleton. Aiden attends Blessed Sacrament School in Madison.

13-year-old Katherine Bautista of Fitchburg. Katherine attends Edgewood Campus School in Madison.

9-year-old Julianne Washa of Highland. Julianne attends Highland Community Elementary School in Highland.

10-year-old Maya Jadhav of Fitchburg. Maya attends EAGLE School in Madison.

13-year-old Spencer Phillips of McFarland. Spencer attends Indian Mound Middle School in McFarland.

14-year-old Aryan Kalluvila of Hubertus. Aryan attends Richfield Middle School in Richfield.

14-year-old Kieran McKinney of West Salem. Kieran attends McKinney Homeschool in West Salem.

12-year-old Immanuel Goveas of Menomonee Falls. Immanuel attends North Middle School in Menomonee Falls.

There are a total of 565 spellers competing from all 50 U.S. states, several territories, and other countries including the Bahamas, Canada, Ghana, Jamaica, Japan and South Korea.

Texas has the most participants in the Bee with 69 spellers.