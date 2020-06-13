8 new cases of Covid-19 in Central Wisconsin

There are 272 new cases of COVID-19 in the state today, according to The Wisconsin Department of Health Services. 8 of them are in the Central Wisconsin area.

691 people have died, which is two more deaths since Friday. 42 percent of all people who have died are members of a skilled nursing home or assisted living home. 13 percent of all positive cases have been hospitalized. 72 percent have recovered.

Half of the new cases in our area are in Waupaca County. 14 people have died in North Central Wisconsin.