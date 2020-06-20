Efforts to remove vehicle in Lake Wausau put on hold

An effort to remove a vehicle from Lake Wausau was stopped by local authorities Saturday. The vehicle has been sitting in the lake after breaking through the ice back in March.

Jerry's Towing in Wausau was preparing to remove the vehicle from Lake Wausau. The lead operator says authorities arrived, asking them to stop what they were doing and leave the scene because of safety issues.

Newschannel 7 reached out to the DNR and the Marathon County Sheriff's Department for confirmation on the reason the removal was stopped. The DNR has not yet provided an explanation, and the sheriff's department did not have any record of being there.