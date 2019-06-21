Education still an issue for some with state budget

Democratic Governor Tony Evers wants an additional $1.4-billion for public education. But the Republican-led budget writing committee approved funding for $650-million.

Education advocacy groups are making some noise in support of the governor.

Marcia Engen, with the Fox Cities Advocates for Public Education, believes students would get the individual attention they need with the additional funding.

"Class size in our elementary schools would go down, each room would go down because they could hire more teachers," she explained. "But they can’t hire more teachers unless they get more funding through the state and it is the state’s responsibility to do that."

The state budget has already been approved and is now heading to the state's Assembly, where changes can still be made before being finalized.

The Assembly plans to take up the budget on Tuesday.