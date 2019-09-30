Edgar man announces run for the 7th Congressional District

Michael P. Opela, Sr. is announcing his run for the 7th Congressional District. The republican is looking to fill the seat left vacant by Sean Duffy earlier this month.

He joins Sen. Tom Tiffany and Army Veteran Jason Church who are also in the race.

According to a news release, Opela, Sr. says he wants to listen those in the 7th Congressional District and carry their message to Washington.

Governor Tony Evers has called a special election for January 27, 2020. The primary is on December 30, 2019.