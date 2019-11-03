Edgar kicks off holiday season with parade

People in Edgar kicked off the holiday season Sunday with their annual holiday parade.

Hundreds of kids and parents gathered to watch or dressed like their favorite characters and marched their floats from Oak Street Park down Third Avenue. In its 24th year, the parade draws people from all over the area.

"It means a lot to the town, it means a lot to the community, people sharing things and being together," said Fran Newman, who served as traffic director for the event.

Kids got a chance to sit and talk with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Stark's Holiday House following the parade.