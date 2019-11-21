Edgar falls to Blackhawk/Warren in state football final

The Edgar Wildcats season ended with a heartbreaking 6-0 loss to Black Hawk/Warren. The Wildcats finished with 4 penalties for 45 yards, but none was more important than their third, a holding penalty that took away a touchdown to tie the game.

“Too many mistakes I guess,” said Edgar head coach Jerry Sinz. “Same crap. Make a big play. Get a penalty. I guess. Happened way too many times.”

The Warriors scored with 3:29 left in the second quarter. Ethan Williams found Cayden Milz on a screen that went for 30 yards and a 6-0 lead.

Hanging onto the ball played a huge part. The Wildcats finished with two turnovers. Edgar fumbled the ball at the Black Hawk 32 early in the first half.

“We can’t fault anybody cause we all had our chances, and we just couldn’t get the best of them,” said Edgar senior running back and linebacker Kaleb Hafferman.

It’s not the ending the Wildcats wanted, but head coach Jerry Sinz continues to preach the same message he has all season.

“Well, good a bunch of guys you know?” said Sinz. “You hate to see them lose that way, but I guess there is nothing to be done about it. I guess I always tell them ‘Hey guys, there is a lot more important things than football game,’ so I guess I’ll probably tell them that when I get to the locker room.”

Both games Edgar lost this season were 6-0. The Wildcats did tie a state record for the most appearances at the state final with 13. One of the many reasons the Wildcats shouldn’t hang their heads.

