Edgar FFA gives away 100 gallons of milk to support farmers

Dairy farmers are being forced to dump milk due to the lack of demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Edgar FFA is trying to support local farmers.

The Granton FFA started the trend last week and challenged the Edgar FFA.

The Edgar FFA responded by donating 100 gallons of milk to families during the district's lunch food service on Wednesday.

"Just yesterday we delivered 530 sack lunches during lunch time here in the community," said Edgar FFA Advisor Matt Reinders. "What a better product to give out than milk to area families. We're going to give them out as supplies last. This is something that the Edgar FFA alumni and supporters are looking to do again, and I'm gonna challenge them to up the anti for the next time we do this."

Kemp's Dairy supplied the milk by only charging it at-cost. The Edgar IGA was also involved. They bought the milk and suppplied other necessary supplies to put the event togther.

Reinders added that the FFA is looking to do another milk giveaway in May.