Eau Claire man accused of planning to sell more than four pounds of marijuana

An Eau Claire man is charged with possessing and planning to sell more than four pounds of marijuana.

The complaint was filed against 19-year-old Sunny Vue.

It says a confidential informant for the West Central Drug Task Force made a purchase from Vue for half a pound of marijuana valued at around $900.

Authorities searched Vue's car and found another half-pound of pot.

A search of his apartment came up with another four pounds.

Vue was previously convicted of possessing THC in 2018 in Chippewa County.

An initial appearance in Eau Claire County is scheduled for July 17.