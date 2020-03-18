EatStreet offering reduced delivery price in Wausau, feature to leave order at your door

EatStreet will continue to offer 99-cent delivery to customers in Wausau to help restaurants hit by the Governor's mandatory closure declaration.

According to a news release, the reduced price lasts through Sunday.

“As a small business ourselves, we realize these are incredibly difficult, unpredictable times for our restaurant partners,” said Matt Howard, EatStreet CEO, and co-founder. “Local restaurants are vital to Wausau, and it’s critical we all work to support them however we can at this time.

The food delivery service is also offering a new feature that reduces social contact for customers and workers.

EatStreet said customers can now select to have their order left at the door, so they won't have any contact with the driver is they choose.

Here’s how it works:

When you place your order, check the box to indicate “leave my order at the door, please”, or type “please leave my food at the door” in the Order Instructions box at Checkout. Your driver will work to confirm where you want your order placed and when it has arrived.