EatStreet announces expansion to Stevens Point, hiring 50 drivers

A new way to connect customers with their favorite restaurants is coming to Stevens Point and Plover. The Wisconsin based delivery app EatStreet will launch in the area on May 5.

As part of their expansion, EatStreet will be hiring 50 delivery drivers in the area over the next 90 days, many of who will be brought on before their launch date.

"We've always wanted to expand to Stevens Point,” said EatStreet CEO and co-founder Matt Howard. “And ultimately with the outbreak right now, every restaurant throughout the state of Wisconsin needs as much help as they can possibly get. So we felt like now was the right time to expand to Stevens Point.”

A Madison based company, EatStreet hopes to help out restaurants in the area that are struggling for traction right now in their own home state.

“There are quite a few restaurants, but the majority of restaurants in Stevens Point do not do delivery themselves,” Howard said. “So by adding on this delivery service, there's a lot of restaurants that can add on this service as part of their operation."

As part of their launch, EatStreet will offer free delivery for the first 30 days.

"Obviously we want to attract diners to the platform and get people ordering from these restaurants,” Howard said. “Every restaurant needs every sale they can possibly get. So we are going to incentivize users when we launch on May 5th, with free delivery for 30 days from all restaurants, because we want to give them a reason to be supporting these restaurants during this time of need."

Now the million dollar question, which restaurants will be available on the app in Point?

Howard says the list isn't complete yet because they still hope to add more, but some notable spots on there include Politos, Zest Bakery and Coffee House, Qdoba and much more.

Anyone who wants to become a driver can go to EatStreet.com and click on the "become a driver" tab.