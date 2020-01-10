Easy and cheap meal for those in the post-holiday mode

The hustle and bustle of the holidays are finally past. And the last thing many of us want to do is spend hours in the kitchen preparing meals for the family.

Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share a quick and easy recipe, perfect for being in that post-holiday mode. It's also great as a game day snack!

Taco Beef Nuggets

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef (95% lean)

2 tablespoons taco seasoning mix

1 can (4 ounces) chopped mild green chilies, drained

16 cubes Colby Jack cheese (1/2-inch)

1 egg white

1 tablespoon water

2 cups crushed nacho cheese-flavored tortilla chips

Sauce:

6 tablespoons prepared thick taco sauce

3 tablespoons honey

COOKING:

Heat oven to 400°F. Combine Ground Beef, taco seasoning and green chilies in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Divide beef mixture into 16 portions; shape each portion around a cheese cube, completely covering cheese.

Beat egg white with water in shallow dish until blended. Place chips in second shallow dish. Dip each meatball into egg white mixture, then into chips to coat completely. Press each meatball with palm into a flattened nugget shape, generously coating both sides of nugget with chips.

Spray large baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Place nuggets in baking pan; spray tops of nuggets generously with nonstick cooking spray. Bake in 400°F oven 15 to 20 minutes.

Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Meanwhile combine sauce ingredients in small microwave-safe dish. Microwave on HIGH 30 seconds or until warm. Serve nuggets with sauce.

For other great recipes visit www.beeftips.com