Easy, economical ground beef meals

Delicious recipes without breaking the bank. Now that the holidays are over, it’s back to reality.

To help us discover two new recipes, the News at Noon was joined by Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council.

ONE-DISH BEEF STROGANOFF:

Combine Ground Beef and simple ingredients in one skillet for a crowd pleasing dish that doesn't require extra work.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

1/2 pound sliced button or cremini mushrooms

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

2 cups uncooked whole grain wide noodle-style pasta

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) reduced-sodium beef broth

1 cup frozen peas

1/4 cup regular or reduced-fat dairy sour cream plus additional for topping

1 tablespoon regular or coarse-grain Dijon-style mustard

Salt and pepper

COOKING:

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef, mushrooms, garlic and thyme; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking Ground Beef into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.

Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Stir noodles and broth into beef mixture. Bring to a boil. Cover and cook 9 to 10 minutes or until noodles are tender, stirring twice. Stir in peas; continue cooking, uncovered, 3 to 5 minutes or until peas are heated through, stirring occasionally.

Remove from heat; stir in 1/4 cup sour cream and mustard. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Garnish with additional sour cream, if desired.

Cook's Tip: One pound beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 1-inch thick may be substituted for Ground Beef. Cut beef steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8-inch thick strips. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high until hot. Add half of beef; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove from skillet. Repeat with 1 teaspoon oil and remaining beef. Keep warm. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in same skillet. Add mushrooms; cook and stir 3 to 5 minutes or until mushrooms are tender and begin to brown. Add noodles, broth, garlic and thyme; bring to a boil. Cover and cook as directed in Step 2, returning beef to skillet and stirring in peas as directed. Remove from heat and continue as directed in Step 3.

WILD WEST BEEF HASH:

Do you have some hungry cowboys at home? Satisfy their hunger with this flavorful skillet. A real crowd pleaser in the Wild West.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef (95% lean)

3 cups frozen potatoes O’Brien

Salt and pepper

1 jar (15 to 16 ounces) prepared thick-and-chunky salsa

1 cup frozen corn

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 cup shredded reduced-fat Cheddar cheese or Mexican cheese blend

Toppings:

Reduced fat dairy sour cream, chopped fresh cilantro, lime wedges (optional)

COOKING:

Spray large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium heat until hot. Add potatoes; cook 10 to 12 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet. Keep warm.

Brown Ground Beef in same skillet over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes, breaking up into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove drippings. Season beef with salt and pepper, as desired. Stir in salsa, corn and 1/4 cup cilantro; cook 5 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally. Stir in potatoes; sprinkle with cheese. Cook 1 to 2 minutes or until heated through and cheese is melted.

Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef . Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Serve with toppings, if desired.