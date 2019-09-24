Early morning fire destroys Hewitt machine shed

Investigators have not determined what caused the fire that destroyed a storage shed in the Town of Hewitt in Marathon County early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were paged to Pine Haven Road, east of County Highway J, just after 5 a.m.

Hewitt Fire Chief Robin Siikarla tells NewsChannel 7 the shed was used to store hay bales and machinery. The hay caught fire and destroyed the shed but most of the machinery was salvaged.

Firefighters from Easton, Texas, Pine River and a Wausau tanker responded to the scene.

The Salvation Army helped keep the crews fed and hydrated. Nobody was injured.