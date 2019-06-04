Early morning crash closes lanes on Highway 29 near Abbotsford

The left lanes in each direction on Highway 29 are closed near Abbotsford as emergency crews work to clean up a crash early Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported around 4 a.m., east of Abbotsford, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Though all lanes were blocked early Tuesday morning, the DOT now reports a least one lane in each direction has opened at mile marker 134. No information on the nature of the crash or whether there were any injuries was immediately available.

Stay with NewsChannel 7 and WSAW.com for more details as they become available.