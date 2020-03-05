Early Pregnancy Loss Project helps Oshkosh families grieve

The Aurora Health Center in Oshkosh tries to help families who experience early pregnancy loss, hosting a memorial service each year to honor the babies lost. But the hospital staff has gone even further to try to make those losses a little easier to bear.

"One in four women can experience pregnancy of infant loss, so that's a lot of women that have experienced this,” said Rachel Juckem, R.N.

That's why the Aurora Health Care Foundation has worked to fund the Early Pregnancy Project to help those who experience a loss within the first 19 weeks of pregnancy.

"For some people that loss is really big and really real, and this is a way to impact a lot of people,’ said Juckem.

Juckem says Aurora Health Care's typical policy is to have all early pregnancy loss remains sent to Milwaukee for a group burial. Two nurses approached the foundation a couple years ago with an idea to invest in local burial plots so families wouldn't have to travel as far.

"To be able to have a place that's in our community in Oshkosh is just a really great opportunity for our patients,” said Zara Bischoff, a social worker with the hospital.

Much of the funding for the burial plots was supplied by doctors and staff from Oshkosh's Aurora Health Center. The money also covers the urn and arrangements for the group burial.

The foundation hosts a "Cookiegram" fundraiser within the hospital each year to support the program.

"I think everyone's very connected to it,” said Bischoff.

"We just wanted to raise awareness of the project, awareness of the foundation, and let everyone know they could make a difference,” said Molly Butz, development coordinator with the foundation.

Now the foundation is raising money to add grave markers, a bench or some other features at the group burial site for the families who visit there.

"Anytime we can help support our patients, their families, and our community, then I feel like we're doing our job,” said Butz.

"I think for all caregivers working with patients, you want to do what's best for them,” said Juckem. “This is a way for us to just go above and beyond and do something special to help them, especially in a really difficult time."

If you’d like to support the project or to learn more, email Molly.Butz@aah.org.

