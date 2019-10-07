Ean Wilson continues to run past the competition

The Medford football team has had one of the best starts in school history this year and has been able to hit the ground running right away and for one of the players that means a record breaking season.

It's no secret when you go to Medford the player to watch is Ean Wilson, and after breaking the Medford record for most career yards last week, it wasn't only a special moment for Ean but the whole team as well.

"They were really excited for me and happy to be a part of team when I broke it," said Wilson.

As enjoyable as the record was, there is only one record that Wilson is concerned with this season.

"I just think our Junior and Senior class are extreme competitors, and they really want to do well, and they've accepted out mantra of day by day getting better," said Meford coach and Ean's dad Ted Wilson.

Especially with the relationship that he shares with his coach.

"He's hard to talk about because he's my son, but he's worked his but off to get to where he is," said Ted Wilson.

The team is prod of their accomplishments thus far, but their hopes go beyond the regular season.

"We're working on one step at a time that undefeated with a conference championship then the playoffs," said Ean Wilson.

"Our goal is, first and foremost, to qualify for the playoffs," said Ted Wilson. "Once you've done that in the conference, you're looking at trying to get a Great Northern Conference Championship. Once you get to the playoffs, anything can happen."