Eagle's Club in Wausau to offer Easter meals by drive-up or free delivery

The Eagle’s Club in Wausau will provide free meals Easter Sunday in by drive-up or delivery.

The meal will consist of ham, mashed potato, gravy, stuffing, vegetables and a cookie. People can order a maximum of four meals. Meals are available April 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free delivery is offered by Bite Squad. People that would like delivery must sign-up by April 9. Delivery is able in Wausau, Mosinee, Rib Mountain, Schofield, Weston and Rothschild.

Guests that do drive-up can go to the Eagle’s Nest on Easter. They are located at 1703 S. 3rd Ave. in Wausau.

The meal is hosted by the Wausau Eagles Aerie & Auxiliary #251.

