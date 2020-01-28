Bald eagle population soars in Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s bald eagle populations grew in nearly all parts of the state in 2019.

Photo of an American bald eagle in flight. (WSAW Photo)

The Department of Natural Resources aerial survey found 1,684 eagles nests in 71 of 72 counties with all but northwestern and west central Wisconsin experiencing increases. This is the second-highest increase since the survey began in 1973 when only 108 nests were occupied. Overall researchers documented only 11 less active nests than the 1,695 found in 2018.

Marge Gibson with the Raptor Education Group Inc. in Antigo said the decrease of numbers in central Wisconsin is most likely due to the last year's harsh winter, and lead poising that eagles can get from deer carcasses or bullets.

To help eagles continue to thrive in Wisconsin Gibson said you should always pick up your fishing line, use non-lead sinkers, and non-lead ammunition when you deer hunt.

Bald eagles once struggled to the point of near extinction in the 1960s and early 1970s. A pesticide ban and state and federal protection laws helped stabilize and grow the population.

