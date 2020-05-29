Eagle Valley Speedway welcomes race fans back after shutdown

Summer nights in Jim Falls usually come with the sound of cars racing around Eagle Valley Speedway.

But this year, the Coronavirus pandemic almost forced a cancellation of the season. However, it's not just any season for owners Jerry and Janis Weigel. This season marks 20 years of dirt track racing at Eagle Valley Speedway.

“It's our living, you know,” says Jerry Weigel. “We've got to make it work.”

According to Janis Weigel, the planning for a season starts during the winter months.

“We had the schedule already and when March 17 hit everything shut down and we kind of shut down too and didn't know if we were going to race again or when we would open,” she says.

Now the Weigel's are racing to get drivers and fans back to the track. In order to keep people safe, Jerry says he has worked closely with Jim Koehler, who is the Environmental Health Coordinator with Chippewa County Public Health.

“He and I talked and we want to get other places open," he says. "He wanted to use me as a pilot."

Once they got the go-ahead to open, the speedway got right to work.

“It took us about a week to set everything up because we want to keep people safe. We had to make different lines to keep people apart in the concessions,” Jerry says. “In the bleachers we have people going through making sure people sit apart.”

Last week, Eagle Valley held their first race of the season, with some restrictions in place.

“We were just a hair under 800 the first week. It wasn't crowded at all, we have room,” he says. “We limited race cars to 24 cars on our first race.”

Another big change at Eagle Valley, the day races are held. In the past, races were held on Sunday nights.

“We are racing Friday nights now until another race track opens or if they can't get open, we're going to continue racing Friday,” Jerry says.

Although the track missed a few races during the shutdown, Jerry says he is happy to be able to offer fans something to take their minds off of things, one lap at a time.

“People are itching to get out and watch racing,” he says. “It's nice outside, the air is blowing, i think we are pretty safe.”

