Eagle River's Natalie Decker opens racing apparel shop in her hometown

Eagle River's motto is 'Up North -- Down to Earth'. That's exactly how Natalie Decker is, even though she's racing on the big stage , 900 -some miles from where she grew up.

"I've been living in North Carolina for over a year now, really close to my race shop with my team there, DGR-Crosley," Decker said.

The 22-year-old stock car driver started in go-kart racing at the age of 12. Fast forward 10 years, and Decker said it's been going good and that she's been having such fun experiences along the way.

Natalie has raced her way to an even larger audience in the ARCA series and NASCAR K&N Pro Series East.

"Going to Daytona and Talladega, I mean that was a dream of mine since I was a kid to go there," she said.

Decker currently competes part time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, which comes with some differences compared to your typical stock car.

"They are a lot different, but it's a stepping stone into the Xfinity and then into the Cup Series, where I eventually want to be."

It's an experience some fans from home, like Gary Kosloski of Elcho, are living with her every lap of the way.

"I like the way she races, she races clean," said Kosloski, "And she's very personable."

On Tuesday, Decker was back in Eagle River pushing her success even further, for the grand opening of Natalie Decker Apparel.

"It feels good to be home. I really do miss it," Decker said. "There's been so many people that come from all over. Some people drove for five hours to meet me."

"To actually have a little store here, in Wisconsin, where I grew up, in Eagle River, I think that's so cool," Decker added. "I'm so thankful I got to grow up here."

As for what's next for Decker, she has her sights set on the big leagues of racing.

"Five years from now, I definitely want to be racing in the cup series, that's my goal ever since I started racing," she said.

Decker will be racing in Chicago this weekend and will have another chance racing at Talladega later on this season.