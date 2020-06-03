Eagle River cancels 4th of July events citing public safety, lack of funding

The Eagle River Fourth of July parade, fireworks, and Party in the Street have been canceled.

According to a news release, the Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, along with the Eagle River Business Association and VFW Post 8637 decided for a variety of options to hold the annual event with a new setup and layout.

Organizers stated the parade and the Party in the Street could not be held safely.

While social distancing might have been achieved for the fireworks, they are being postponed due to a lack of funding, which correlates to fewer sponsors connected with the financial impacts of COVID-19.

