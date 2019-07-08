ER visits increase over Fourth of July weekend

It’s no secret that emergency room visits increase during the summer months. Hospital staff tells NewsChannel 7 this past weekend was extra busy because of the Fourth of July holiday.

According to Aspirus Hospitals, most emergency room visits are related to vehicle-related injuries. Last year during the month of July the United States had more than 25,000 vehicle-related ER visits and more than 80,000 ER visits for miscellaneous reasons like broken bones from playing outside. Doctors say summer holidays play a big role in those numbers.

“Not only does summer holiday’s play a role but it also depends on what day of the week the holiday falls on,” explained Jennifer Dorering, Physician Assistant at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. “This holiday fell on a Thursday which means other places are generally closed come the weekend and that means people come to the emergency room.”

Majority of the people who visit the ER range in all ages; especially in Central Wisconsin where there is an increase in older citizens.