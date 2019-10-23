E-Learning Days to count snow days toward the academic school year

The Stevens Point Area School District will use their snow days as school days this school year. To eliminate changing the academic calendar, students will be able to log into school at home. Last year Stevens Point extended their school year into mid-June because of snow days. Carrie Negaard, the Director of Secondary Education said the E-learning days hope to avoid change in the calendar.

"Theoretically our school calendar wont change, and so parents when they plan that there are non-instructional days or when they are planning at the end of the school year theoretically their school year will not switch. So that when we close school or inclement weather learning continues,” Negaard said.

Through their one to one program, students are provided with take home laptops for school work. On E-learning days students will completely assignments put up by teachers at 9 a.m. through the Schoology program that the students have used all year. Teachers will be able answer questions and help students. The school said they will be flexible as technology can be finicky.

On Friday, the school district will test the E-learning days during their instructional work day. Students are able to do an optional assignment at home to check for glitches before the snow hits.

Only students in 7th – 12th grade will participate in E-learning days. Elementary school snow days will not change.

