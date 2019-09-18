EXIT Midstate Realty cuts the ribbon on nine successful months

Another local business in the area is cutting the ribbon. Weston's EXIT Midstate Realty will hold their grand opening on Wednesday. Jodie Teige and Alissa Prentice opened the brokerage together in January. The two said they needed a change and wanted to see if they could do it on their own. They had been realtors in the area for ten years prior. Now, the two are joined by seven agents and have called the last nine months successful ones.

"We're excited to see our family, friends, people from the community and our community affiliates too here to kind of show off what we've done in the office and let them see who we are as a company. And the culture that we have with our agents here too,” Teige said.

The business hopes to get their name out and connect with the community more, which is why they joined the Chamber of Commerce.

"It's been a great experience they give us a lot of information, we get weekly e-mails from them. So having them come and do the ribbon cutting at 5:00 tomorrow was pretty much a no brainier. It's nice to have the community support us and they are a big part of the community so were glad that they can come and do that for us,” Prentice said.

The ceremony will start at 5 p.m. with a ribbon cutting and catered dinner to follow. The brokerage will be giving out a grand prize drawing gift basket containing $250 worth of gift cards to some of their favorite local businesses