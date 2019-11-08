Dunn County Sheriff's Department seeking info about severely malnourished dog

Hundreds of people have reached out to the Dunn County Humane Society and the Dunn County Sheriff's Office offering to help after a dog was found severely malnourished earlier this month.

The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in finding the owner.

The two-year-old dog, named Gabriel by shelter staff, is now recovering. Officials say he was found in the area of State Highway 79 and County Road J in the Township of Sherman on November 1st.

“The worst-case I've ever seen in my 6 years here,” said Executive Director of the Humane Society, Josh Dalton. “He weighed 23 and a half pounds. He should probably weigh more like 60.”

Dalton said when Gabriel was found he had no muscle mass or no body fat. He was immediately taken the veterinarian for hospitalization because he could not keep water down. Dalton says the dog's x-rays showed nothing in his bowels, which indicates he went a prolonged time with no food.

“He couldn't stand on his own really, he couldn't walk on his own, but he was very sweet and attentive and bright-eyed,” said Dalton.

Gabriel is doing much better from when he was found. He is walking and standing on his own again. Dalton said he is on the road to a full recovery, but it may take a while.

The sheriff's office is still investigating this case. Dalton said there are a number of reasons a dog could be in poor health.

“You can’t automatically make assumptions, there are medical conditions that can impact the way a dog looks,” said Dalton.

For now, officials are hoping to find the owner. If no owner comes forward, Gabriel will be considered an unclaimed animal and put up for adoption.

Dalton said many people have reached out interested in adoption. He said Gabriel will not be ready for adoption for quite a while because of his poor health. There is no estimate on when he will be available.

Dalton said if you would like to help, you can share the posts on social media from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office so they can help track down the owner.

The humane society is also accepting donations on its website.

For more information on how to donate, click here.

