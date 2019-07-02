Drum and Bugle Corps competition July 2 in Weston

The Northwoods Encore Drum and Bugle Corps Competition will return to D.C. Everest Junior High Tuesday evening, bringing seven different corps to the area to put on a performance and show their talents.

Click here to buy tickets online.

Each corps consists of a horn line, a drumline, front ensemble and color guard. Each group has about 150 members, and they travel more than 12,000 miles each summer competing in more than 35 events in two months.

This year’s corps are from Wyoming, Ohio, Michigan along with four groups from Wisconsin—Milwaukee, Madison, La Crosse and Oregon.

All the performances are judged, and while there is no trophy, the winner does get bragging rights. The Drum and Bugle Corps season ends next month.

Stiehm Stadium is located at 1000 Machmueller St. in Weston.