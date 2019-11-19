11 bags of Cocaine, 5 bags of Fentanyl found in Wood Co. drug arrest

On Sunday 11/17/2019 at 2:14 am, Marshfield Police stopped a vehicle for speeding. Upon speaking to the driver, an odor of marijuana was detected. Based on this, the driver was searched and 5 individually packaged baggies of Fentanyl and 11 individually packaged baggies of cocaine were recovered from a hidden pocket near the his pants zipper.

Quaheem Omond Moore, 36, was arrested for, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, a class F felony, and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, a class E felony.

Moore was transported to Wood County Jail and was held on a $10,000 bond, which he posted on 11/19/2019. Moore has four prior drug convictions, including the sale of narcotics, two from prior arrests by Marshfield Police Department. The subject’s vehicle, a rental from Milwaukee, was impounded at the Marshfield Police Department.