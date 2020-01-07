Dropping enrollment leaves uncertain future for elementary students in Merrill

It’s no secret that the Merrill Area Public School District (M.A.P.S) has seen dropping enrollment throughout the past 10 years. According to the school board, the district will continue to see decreasing enrollment leaving many classroom and educational spaces unused.

“The main take away is that we are in declining enrollment, we have been declining in enrollment and our projections are showing that we will continue to decline in our enrollment,” explained Superintendent of M.A.P.S, Dr. John Sample.

The School Board is having to make tough decisions on how to continue the cost of daily operations while losing roughly $8,000 per student that doesn’t enroll.

The board says the enrollment issues have nothing to do with their schools, but is a reflection of the decreasing population of Merrill as a whole. The low enrollment numbers for elementary students have brought up the idea of merging schools to better provide for the students.

Maple Grove Elementary is a little red charter school with roughly 85 students. The board has looked into closing the school and relocating the students to another elementary school, but parents believe that would not be in their children’s best interest.

“If the Merrill school district decides to move forward with attempting to break the contract with Maple Grove Charter School in an effort to close the school, our board is in favor of pursuing other options including the idea of detaching from the Merrill Area School District and going to another school district,” stated Stevie Klockziem who is the Vice President of Maple Grove Governance Board.

During a listening session with the School Board and the Superintendent on Tuesday, the district stated it would potentially lose $650,000 if all of the students at Maple Grove were to leave and go to a nearby district.

Parents who send their children to Maple Grove have argued that combining their school with a larger school would hurt their children's learning environment which should be the last goal of the district.

School board members held the listen session to gather feedback. Members plan to use what was learned to help evaluate their next steps.

In the meantime, the fight to save Maple Grove Elementary continues.