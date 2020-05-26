Driving on flooded roads can damage your vehicle

With summer here to stay, that means severe weather and heavy rain will become more frequent, and if roads flood, what can happen to your car if you decide to drive through it?

Bob Adams with Adams Automotive Center in Eau Claire says driving on flooded roads can cause water to get sucked up into the vehicle's intake, and if that happens, water will end up in your engine.

"If the engine quits in the middle of the puddle, it's likely that you may have shorted out the ignition system which may or may not dry out just fine, or you may have sucked some water inside the engine and that engine is not going to turn over until that water is taken out of there,” Adams says.

He also says even if you have an SUV that is higher off the ground, the outcome will still be the same.

"The intake on the SUVs gives you a bit more security, however the aerodynamics will still force the water in the same way the air comes in."

But Adams says there's an even more expensive problem if you damage the computer systems usually located in the floorboard area of the vehicle.

"Once the computer or computer components get wet, they're typically done as a flood car,” he says. “It can short that stuff out and it can cost thousands to replace that."

As emergency management officials say every year... If you see a flooded road, turn around.