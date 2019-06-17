Driver not obeying Thomas Street barricades arrested on warrant

A 35-year-old woman police said drove passed barricades on Thomas Street in Wausau was arrested after police learned she had warrant.

According to the Wausau Police Department incident report, the woman was stopped by an officer after entering the construction zone. It happened around 3:10 p.m. Saturday.

As a result of the stop, the woman was arrested and jailed for a confirmed Marathon County warrant, misdemeanor bail jumping, and a criminal charge of operating after revocation.

Work to complete phase II of the major road project began last month.

Wausau Police warned they’d cite drivers not obeying barricades.

