Driver killed in Price County crash identified

The Price County Sheriff's Department has identified a 40-year-old man killed Aug. 2 as result of a traffic crash as Oryan Jenness of Ladysmith.

Investigators said the crash happened on State Highway 70 near North Fork Road in the township of Flambeau.

A 17-year-old boy was driving the vehicle on Highway 70 when he lost control. The vehicle rolled. Jenness was ejected and died at the scene. The driver was treated at a nearby hospital for injuries.

According to a news release, alcohol is believed to be a factor.