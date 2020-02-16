Suspected drunk driver hits 13 vehicles, arrested for OWI in Oneida Co.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, a 52-year-old male was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence (OWI) and striking at least the other 13 vehicles on Friday night in the town of Lake Tomahawk.

Officers say Robert Allen Johnson from Thunder Bay, Ontario, was issued several citations including reckless endangerment, unsafe lane deviation and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

The vehicles that were struck between Choate Blvd and Violet Dr., were all unoccupied and parked at the time. Johnson was also arrested for Felony 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and has posted a $7,166.80 bond. He was released from custody on Saturday, February 15.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the following: Lake Tomahawk Fire Department, Minocqua Fire Department, Oneida County EMS, and the Woodruff Police Department.

Johnson is expected to appear before a judge for his initial appearance on Monday, February 17.