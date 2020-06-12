Driver dies in Wild Rose area rollover

A driver has died after a rollover crash in the Wild Rose area.

At about 4:41 a.m., the Waushara County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call reporting a crash on State Road 22 north of Akron Dr in the Town of Rose.

The Sheriff's Office says a car was traveling north when it went off the road and rolled over.

The driver, identified as David J Winters, 52, was taken to Wild Rose Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff's Office did not release a cause of the crash.