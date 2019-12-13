Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign kicks off

Police departments around the country will have extra patrols on the roads over the course of the next few weeks, and they have an important message for drivers: “Drive sober or get pulled over.”

The annual campaign began Friday and will last through January 1st, 2020.

Sergeant Carrie Johnson with the Wisconsin State Patrol says that the goal of the program isn’t to arrest drunk drivers, but to educate the general public about the dangers of drunk driving and the different alternatives that are available.

“I think we’ve come a long way in that area,” said Johnson. “If you go to a tavern league you can get a free ride home, you can call for a taxi, make arrangements for a sober driver; Wisconsin DOT actually has a drive sober app that you can download.”

While progress continues to be made, programs like the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign are important to continue to spread the message. According to Johnson, 28% of accidents in the state of Wisconsin are OWI related. In 2018, over 6,200 alcohol-related crashes saw 3,200 people injured and 160 people killed.

“We don’t want to see anybody injured or killed,” said Johnson. “This is the time of year that you celebrate with your coworkers and your family and you have your holiday parties and what not, we just want people to be responsible about it.”

