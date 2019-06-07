Drawing up a plan to revitalize Wausau's downtown

Andrew Dane with Neighborhood Planners presented ideas about how to improve downtown Wausau to area businesses and Wausau city leaders on Friday. It's the beginning of a plan to help revitalize downtown Wausau and an area that the city is calling the Towers Area Plan.

Dane says the river plays an important part in downtown life, "Formally connecting the river to the downtown and to the 3rd street commercial corridor like to use the term green fingers to talk about bringing water and life of the river into the city. We are looking into doing that."

One of the biggest concerns about downtown is parking. Dane says that the city should address those concerns by using space creativity. "If we are going to need to create more parking downtown let's do it in a way that is not going to undermine the street life so doing mixed use parking structures that include residential or office development," he said.

He also adds that getting more residential units downtown will increase the city's downtown life and bring more money to businesses.

Dane says the major feedback he is getting is for actionable plans that can be done within the next 3 to 5 years. "Thinking bold about getting residential development downtown to support existing businesses and capitalizing on the river. But also putting Wausau on the map as the place or destination for outdoor recreation," said Dane.

The goal is to get plans formally drawn up by this fall.

If you would like to give your input about the future of Wausau's downtown, Neighborhood Planners will have a booth at Wausau's Farmers Market on Saturday, June 8.