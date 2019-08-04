Dozens compete in Wisconsin Valley Fair Eating Competition

On Sunday the annual Wisconsin Valley Fair Eating Competitions took place on the fairgrounds. Anyone was allowed to participate as long as they showed up with a hungry stomach ready for a friendly competition.

“I had to eat pulled pork, a cream puff, and an elephant ear,” Said 15-year-old Alex Goetsch from Merrill who won first place in the fair food competition. “I didn’t plan on participating but I was pretty hungry.

People were split into categories based on their age while the audience watched and cheered from the sidelines. Participants were not allowed to use their hands or eating utensils for most of the food items.