Downtown skating rink opens in Stevens Point

The wait for ice skating enthusiasts is over in downtown Stevens Point, with a new rink now open on the square.

Skaters hit the ice in Stevens Point Wednesday at the new downtown ice skating rink.

Dozens of skaters took to the ice as Mayor Mike Wiza and Kathy Johnson, the person whose idea it was to have a skating rink downtown, cut the ribbon to officially open the ice to the public.

“The fountain gets used all summer long by families and kids,” said Johnson. “Why not use it during the winter with an ice skating rink?”

The community agrees. Young Evelynn Grabski was out enjoying the new rink with her mother. She has an ice skating performance next year, and is hoping to use the downtown rink to work on her skills.

“I love ice skating,” said Grabski. “I like how you just get to glide and be so graceful on the ice.”

Tom and Moriah Van Asten used the new rink as a way to keep a father/daughter tradition alive, ice skating for Moriah’s birthday.

“It’s very special,” said Moriah. “It’s like a Hallmark movie moment right here downtown. I hope this is a family tradition for years.”

According to Mayor Wiza, there’s a good chance of that with the amount of support that showed up for the opening night, despite the cold temperatures. Johnson is grateful for the support of the project, and hopes it will help bring visitors to downtown Stevens Point.

“Just to bring this to the city, to the families, to the kids; it’s just phenomenal to see,” said Johnson. “We want to thank the city for helping the Downtown Business Alliance do this.”

The rink is free and open to the public. Skaters need to provide their own skates, however, Johnson says they are considering providing skates in the future.

