Downtown Employee Appreciation Week in Wausau

Downtown Employee Appreciation Week, out on by the Wausau River District kicks off on Monday, inviting all downtown employees to have some free and discounted fun. The Wausau River District is giving back to downtown employees this week with events organized by and for employees.

"So we have 32% of Wausau's population that works in our downtown so this week is also about giving back to our downtown employees and showing them appreciation for being down here," said Blake Opal-Wahoske, Executive Director of the Wausau River District

This week aims encourage young professionals to choose downtown Wausau as their second home.

"You know, events like this really helps our downtown employers to attract and retain young professionals in the area. And it just shows them that they are appreciated and that there is a home for them in downtown Wausau," Opal-Wahoske explained.

The fun starts on Monday at the Wausau River district from 9:00-11:00 where people can pick up their 'Downtown Passport' that is full of deals exclusive to downtown employees. Then free Yoga will be held at Kickbusch Plaza behind Marathon County Public Library starting at 5:30.

Tuesday The Local will be holding DIY soap and succulent workshops at 5:00 and 7:00. This event required pre-registration.

Wednesday Sweet Lola's will be holing a free ice cream social for the first 50 participants to stop by between 11:00 and 1:00pm.

Marketplace Thursdays will be special this week as the River District will have a giant adult ball pit on site for the worlds largest coffee break provided by Sweet's on 3rd. A succulent bar will also be present.

The festivities end on Friday with a discounted Wisconsin Woodchucks game package. The package includes a ticket, hot dog or brat, soda and baseball cap all for 12$. Use the code DEAW19 when buying tickets.

